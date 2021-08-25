Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

QD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Qudian alerts:

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.