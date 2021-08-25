Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.
QD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.
About Qudian
