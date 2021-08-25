Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $147.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

