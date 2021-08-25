Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 535.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

QDEL stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.86.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

