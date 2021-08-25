Raise Reaches One Day Volume of $100.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $65,371.30 and approximately $100.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.