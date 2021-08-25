Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $311.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $315.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2021 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Public Storage have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Public Storage is one of the largest owners and operators of storage facilities in the United States. The company is likely to gain from high brand value, economies of scale, expansion efforts through acquisitions and development, and a healthy balance sheet. Moreover, in April, the self-storage REIT closed on the ezStorage portfolio acquisition for $1.8 billion. This transaction is immediately accretive to FFO. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets and a likely rise in move-out rates with the abatement of the pandemic are key concerns.”

7/20/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $287.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2021 – Public Storage had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/1/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.78. 13,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

