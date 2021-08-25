Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 11%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO)’s share price rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.18 and last traded at 7.09. Approximately 463,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 959,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.39.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.22.

In other Reconnaissance Energy Africa news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total transaction of 750,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,001,000.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

