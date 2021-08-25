RED (RED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,201.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $714,624.41 and $19,201.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00357307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

