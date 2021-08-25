Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $367.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

