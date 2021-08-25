Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1,171.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $130.74. 746,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,104. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.15.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.