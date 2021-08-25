Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 118,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,907. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

