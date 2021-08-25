Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

