Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 118,869 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 118,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freed Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 697,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249,213 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,364,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,907. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

