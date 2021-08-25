Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,637. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84.

