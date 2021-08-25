Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $251.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

