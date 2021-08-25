Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.