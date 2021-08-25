Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,295 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 30,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 85,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.04. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.