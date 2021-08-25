Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REKR. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

