Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th.

Shares of RLXXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

