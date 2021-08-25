Rene A. Lacerte Sells 7,047 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.41. The company had a trading volume of 644,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $221.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.61 and a beta of 2.39.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

