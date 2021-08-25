Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 24,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,968. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.