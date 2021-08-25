Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $247.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $271.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

