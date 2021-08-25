Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $120.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.9% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

