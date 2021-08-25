Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

