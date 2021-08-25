Reviewing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmers National Banc and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $937.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 2.96 $41.88 million $1.57 9.96 First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 4.31 $491.72 million $47.50 18.13

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71% First Citizens BancShares 28.77% 14.52% 1.10%

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Farmers National Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other. The Card Holder and Merchant Services business lines include interchange fees from customer debut and credit card transactions. The Services Charges on Deposit Accounts business line represent monthly account maintenance and transaction-based service fees. The Wealth Management Services business line comprises sales commissions on various product offerings, transaction fees, and trust and asset management fees. The Other Service Charges and Fees business line encompasses check cashing fees, international banking fees, internet banking fees, wire transfer fees and safe deposit fees. The Insurance Commissions business line focuses in the commissions earned on the issuance of insurance products and services. The ATM income covers customers and non-customers for engaging in an ATM transaction. The Other busi

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.