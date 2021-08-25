Reviewing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 142.62%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.68 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.77 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.26 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -7.22

Golden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

