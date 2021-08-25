Reviewing Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) & Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Immunic has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immunic and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 7 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immunic currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 452.19%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunic and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$44.02 million ($2.81) -3.52 Genmab A/S $1.55 billion 19.87 $728.93 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Immunic.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -52.80% -48.58% Genmab A/S 34.37% 13.05% 11.65%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Immunic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

