Reviewing Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) & Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Investors Title and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doma has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Investors Title.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $236.41 million 1.49 $39.42 million N/A N/A Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Title and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 21.72% 30.55% 22.12% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investors Title beats Doma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS). The company was founded by James Allen Fine in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

