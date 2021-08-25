Reviewing Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 6 1 0 2.00 Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.73% 15.16% 3.68% Seven & i 3.51% 9.59% 3.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.60 $356.55 million $1.14 37.11 Seven & i $54.45 billion 0.75 $1.69 billion $1.49 15.38

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seven & i is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Seven & i beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others. The Domestic Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in Japan. The Oversea Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in oversea. The Superstore Operations segment manages supermarkets and specialty shops. The Department Store Operations segment includes department store business, which mainly centers on Sogo and Seibu Co., Ltd. The Financial Services segment deals with bank, credit card, lease, and other businesses. The Specialty store segment engages in the retail business that provides distinctive products and services. The Others segment includes information technology business and other services. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

