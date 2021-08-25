Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth about $7,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

