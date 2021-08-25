RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 6.4%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.33. 342,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,780,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $134,924,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 643.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $48,510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

