RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 6.4%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.33. 342,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,780,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
