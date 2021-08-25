Robert B. Fuller Sells 1,968 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

