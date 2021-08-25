Robert Gomes Sells 5,900 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872.
STN opened at C$59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.21. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
