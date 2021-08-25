Robert Gomes Sells 5,900 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872.

STN opened at C$59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.21. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.83.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

