Robert W. Glass Sells 10,000 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

