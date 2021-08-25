Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

HOOD opened at $49.38 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

