Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.00782398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101182 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,244,995 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

