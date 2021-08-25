Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.11

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.11 and last traded at $209.11, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Get Rogers alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.