Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 11,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,804,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at about $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth about $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth about $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

