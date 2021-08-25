Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,471 ($19.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.70. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

