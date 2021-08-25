Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Citizens were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 118,066 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 185,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIA opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $279.91 million, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

