Royal Bank of Canada Has $250,000 Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

