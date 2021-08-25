Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$146.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$131.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,122. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$75.92 and a 52 week high of C$132.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.