Royal Bank of Canada Invests $258,000 in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of HYACU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

