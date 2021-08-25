Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lowered by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 4.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,133. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

