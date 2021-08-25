Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 502,947 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63.

