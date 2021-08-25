Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

