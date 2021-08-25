Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$84.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.25 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

