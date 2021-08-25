Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,448 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

