Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,614 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.