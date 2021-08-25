Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,385 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

