RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 15,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

